9:06-9:29a ET - Horace Cooper - Former constitutional law professor, recognized legal commentator and co-chair of the Project 21 Advisory Board talks about Latest SCOTUS decisions and Reparations.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Zmirak - The Seamless Garment of Socialism Always Means Forced Abortions. Plus The Amazon Synod-Latest Outrage for Faithful Catholics reports the Senior Editor at Storm.org.



10:06-10:29a - Terry Beatley - Join us as we continue our conversation with the Pro-Life Advocate, author and national speaker about her book, What If We’ve Been Wrong And The Power of our Words, Time To Restore Life-Affirming Language.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Jonathan Mermin - 1 in 7 people with HIV in the U.S. don’t know they have the virus, which is why increasing testing is so important. Director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS has details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Tom Rogan - Trump imposes new sanctions, but he must prepare for Iran's next test says, commentary writer for the Washington Examiner



11:06-11:29a ET - Bobby Schuller - Change Your Thoughts, Change Your World. How Life-Giving Thoughts Can Unlock Your Destiny. Join us as discuss with the lead pastor at Shepherd’s Grove Church and TV host of The Hour of Power.



11:32-11:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director and TPP’s Man in Washington talks Two Hot Nights In Miami as Dem candidates for President present their case.



11:46-11:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



