Dem Candidates Making Most of their 7 Minutes, More FBI Corruption Unfolding and Hello Congress, We Have A Border Crisis, Where Are You?



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - James Hirsen - With the Democratic Debates underway, Bestselling author, media and legal analyst explains that He/She Who Steals the Scene Wins.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Round One of the Democratic Presidential Debates, Mueller Going to the Hill & Dems MIA on Border Security. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Amanda Mineer - The supervising attorney of Veterans Law Group says everyday should be PTSD Awareness Day. How Loved Ones can recognize the signs of PTSD and how those with PTSD can get the support they need to live more productive and happier lives.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Sharla Patterson - Hundreds of Thousands of Women Will Be Diagnosed with Breast Cancer this Year. The breast surgeon with NCH Physician Group in Naples, FL shares about Innovative Technology Aims to Help Women with Recovery.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - Former Dir of Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn dept remains the voice of the popular plugged in entertainment review radio features that are heard on more than 1000 radio station discusses the impact of the modern media on the lives and minds of our kids.



11:06-11:29a ET - Aynaz Cyrus - Islam, Sharia and Islamization.....its headed our way says Iranian-American human rights activist, founder of Live up to Freedom, producer of The Glazov Gang and National Director of American Truth Project.



11:32-11:58a ET - Bill Donohue - The president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights and publisher of the league's journal, Catalyst talks about his new book, Common Sense Catholicism, How To Resolve Our Cultural Crisis.







