Sen DeMint on Spending, Budget Caps, Immigration and Term Limits, Plus Dem Pres Debates and Dirty Secrets of New Green Deal



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:29a ET - Jim DeMint - Former Senator and current Chairman for the Conservative Partnership Institute talks Government Spending, Budget Caps, Immigration and Term Limits.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director and TPP’s Man in Washington talks Two Hot Nights In Miami as Dem candidates for President present their case.



9:32-9:58a ET - Steve Moore - Senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks reveals, The Dirty Secrets Of The Green New Deal.



10:06-10:29a - Maria Espinoza - Tom Homan Accuses Acting DHS Sec. McAleenan of ‘Resisting’ ICE Raids. Meanwhile, POTUS Calls Off Ice Raids. National Dir of The Remembrance Project discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Dems admit they couldn’t fill a stadium or arena like Trump. No ideas but only criticism for a President who is busy about fulfilling his promises to the American people. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, discusses.



10:46-10:58a ET - Rita Dunaway - NEW POLL: Only 25% of Americans Believe Congress Will Address Major Issues Facing the Nation. The constitutional attorney, and author of Restoring America’s Soul: Advancing Timeless Conservative Principles in a Wayward Culture, explains



11:06-11:29a ET - J.R. Olson - "In Rules of Engagement, the author delivers a captivating and utterly authentic portrayal of modern day combat that compares with the best of the timeless classics by Tom Clancy, Dale Brown, and Stephen Coonts.



11:32-11:42a ET - Paxton Baker - The Congressional Award Foundation honors Gail Miller with the Horizon Award at the annual Gold Medal Ceremony on Capitol Hill. The Washington Nationals Minority Owner and Chairman of the Board of the Congressional Award discusses.



11:46-11:58a ET - Rick Steves - His tour company is proud to announce its Climate Smart Commitment: an innovative and pragmatic program that will donate a million dollars annually to fund climate-smart agriculture and conservation projects in underdeveloped countries.



