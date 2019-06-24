Sunday TV News Highlights, SCOTUS Delivers Victory for Religious Liberty, Plus Fake Polls, Voter Fraud and Road To 2020 Elections .



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, Iran Gets Another Chance, And Dems Ask for Time on Deporting Illegals.



9:32-9:58a ET - Maureen Ferguson - It was a huge victory for religious liberty as the Supreme Court decided that the Bladensburg Cross, a WWI memorial, was allowed to remain standing. The Senior Fellow for The Catholic Association explains



9:32-9:58a ET - Ed Pozzuoli - Fake Polls, Voter Fraud and the road to 2020. The Florida State GOP strategist and president of Florida-based law firm Tripp Scott discusses.



10:06-10:29a - Michael Wolf - His follow up book to his bestselling Fire and Fury goes after the Trump White House, his leadership and “sham marriage,” as he puts it. Siege, Trump Under Fire is about a presidency under fire from all sides, and this author joins in.



10:32-10:42a ET - Laura Adams - Personal Finance Expert Shares Top Tips On Keeping Finances In-Check.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Toy Story 4, Murder Mystery & Child’s Play



11:06-11:29a ET - Justin Danof - Director of the conservative Free Enterprise Project, attended the meeting, where he demanded answers from Google CEO Sundar Pichai on widely-documented allegations of the company’s discrimination against non-leftist viewpoints.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Barrie Tan - Big medical news out of Europe. For the first time ever, in government-sponsored cancer research, human patients taking a specific dietary supplement lived longer than those who did not. Author of The Truth About Vitamin E, is widely considered the world’s leading authority on tocotrienols and vitamin E reports.



11:46-11:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream says conservatives have to stop attacking each other and Woke Capitalism: Big Business Pushing Social Justice Issues.





