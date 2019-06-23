Gene and Randall present author Frank Joseph, editor-in-chief of “Ancient American” magazine. The main focus of this interview is his 2018 book, “Military Encounters with Extraterrestrials: The Real War of the Worlds,” which covers more than 100 yeas of UFO sightings. Frank has written dozens of books, many re-published in foreign languages, including “The Atlantis Encyclopedia”, “Opening the Ark of the Covenant”, and “Unearthing Ancient America”. He is a frequent guest speaker at various metaphysical and archaeological societies in the U.S. and abroad and was scheduled to deliver a presentation at the AlienXPO, taking place at the Knoxville Convention Center on August 17th & 18th, 2019.