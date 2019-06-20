Unmasked, Big Media’s War Against Trump, And The Road To Four More Years Gets Off Enthusiastically



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Brent Bozell - Media Research Center President talks about his new book, Unmasked, Big Media’s War Against Trump.



9:32-9:58a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses Trump’s Enthusiastic 2020 Campaign Kickoff, Cleaning Up the Mueller Mess and The Latino Coalition Launch.



10:06-10:29a - Mark Meckler - Tea Party co-founder, President of Citizens for Self-Governance talks about Cruz and AOC Find Common Ground on Bi-Partisan Legislation and AOC’s latest disconnected and uneducated comparison of Hitler’s concentration camps and our southern border.



10:32-10:42a ET - Alfredo Ortiz - CEO of Job Creators Network discusses Dems Push for Socialist Healthcare and his response to the Feds Rate Decision.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com explains, What Should You Do When You Don’t Like Your Kids Media Choices?



11:06-11:29a ET - Rick Dunham - Giving USA 2019: Americans gave $427.71 billion to charity in 2018 amid complex year for charitable giving reports chair of Giving USA Foundation and CEO of Dunham + Company



11:32-11:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Pelosi Endangering The Nation’s Credit By Demanding Linking a Spending Cap Deal to Debt Ceiling Bill. The President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots explains.



11:46-11:58a ET - Jeff Crouere - Fake Polls Are Back Again says, the Cajun Crusher, a native New Orleanian and host of his award winning program, “Ringside Politics.”



