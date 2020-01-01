Dem Presidential Candidates Taking Aim At Biden, & President Trump’s 2020 Re-Election Kickoff



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Everett Bartlett - Even Dems are jumping on Biden’s boast and an Army Cadet is cleared of one of the most egregious stories ever. The President of the Coalition to End Domestic Violence reports.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - President Trumps 2020 Kickoff, and Note to President Trump: Democrats “want to destroy you,” and any other uppity Businessman who thinks they can fix America’s problems. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Bob Beauprez - The former Colorado congressman and businessman talks 2020 candidates and Trump’s Orlando kickoff for re-election.



10:32-10:42a ET - Janelle Taylor - What’s the appropriate age for children to get their first smart phone? The Marketing Manager for Verizon discusses.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Randy Taraborelli - He chronicles the lives of the Kennedy clan for 20 years. In THE KENNEDY HEIRS: John, Caroline, and the New Generation—A Legacy of Triumph and Tragedy, he follows the children of John and Jackie; Robert and Ethel; Ted Kennedy and Joan; Sargent Shriver and Eunice.



11:32-11:58a ET - Pete Wehner - His new book, THE DEATH OF POLITICS: How to Heal Our Fractured Republic After Trump shares his arguments both for and against Trump’s accomplishments, and looks to restore Americans faith in the political process overall.