SCOTUS Refuses To Uphold Band On Double Jeopardy, Orwell’s 1984 Now in Real Time, and Pelosi Endangering Nation’s Credit.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Whitehead - SCOTUS Refuses To Uphold Ban on Double Jeopardy, and The Omnipresent Surveillance State: Orwell’s 1984 Is No Longer Fiction. Author, constitutional attorney and founder of the Rutherford Institute explains



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Pelosi Endangering The Nation’s Credit By Demanding Linking a Spending Cap Deal to Debt Ceiling Bill. The President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Jake McEntire - Tim Tebow's RUN THE RACE has comes to home entertainment. Here to tell us all about it is the Producer, Co-writer and actor.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Hollywood’s Human Rights Duplicity and faux disdain for targeted states. Bestselling author, media and legal analyst explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Alison Jacobson & Rob Flippo - June Is National Safety Month and the Safety Mom and CEO of MobileHelp are here to talk about the new technologies that allow for efficient health tracking and safety features for older adults.



10:46-10:58a ET - Gabriel Weinberg - How we can become better decision-makers and problem solvers using mental models? CEO and Founder of DuckDuckGo shares how mental models can help us make better decisions, generate ideas, and make stronger arguments



11:06-11:29a ET - Emery McClendon - Juneteenth Celebration Of Past Emancipation Must Focus On Protecting Freedom And Opportunity explains the member of the Project 21 national advisory council, and tea party organizer in Ft. Wayne, Indiana



11:32-11:58a ET - Sam Guzman - Can ‘toxic masculinity’ be cured in today’s culture? Not just a gentleman, but a Catholic gentleman, is what is lacking in modern times says the founder and editor of The Catholic Gentleman blog and a marketing professional.



