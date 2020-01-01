Pope Backs Carbon Tax To Stem Global Warming, CNN Says Abortion Bad for Business and Latest Viral Videos.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Greg Wrightstone - The Geologist, Climate Contrarian and author of Inconvenient Truth says Pope backs carbon tax to stem 'global warming.’ Good idea, Bad idea?



9:32-9:42a ET - Julia Seymour - CNN Business writer Jackie Wattles promoted a letter signed by more than 180 business leaders that claimed restricting abortion was “bad for business.” Assistant Managing Editor for the MRC Business where she analyzes and exposes media bias on a range of economic and business issues discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Paul Kengor - Who’s Duping Who over this Democratic Party/Deep State created Russian conspiracy? Can the left, the MSM and Deep State handle the truth? Professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College discusses



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Martin Schreiber - New tech advances help doctors empower patients with kidney disease. Chief Medical Officer, Home Modalities DaVita Kidney Care discusses Advances in Home Dialysis Care



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream says conservatives have to stop attacking each other and Woke Capitalism: Big Business Pushing Social Justice Issues.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Tom Borelli - Will the Green New Deal play a part in the 2020 election, and 10 million sign on moveon.org petition to impeach Trump. Is a climate change energy expert and a contributor with Conservative Review & America’s Voice.



11:32-11:58a ET - William Reese Hamilton - Author of Wonks, his latest work of fiction based upon his real life experience when he was imprisoned by the Japanese Army for over three years in Santo Tomas Internment Camp, Manila.



