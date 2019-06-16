« previous next »
The Paracast — June 16, 2019

The Paracast — June 16, 2019
Gene and Randall present researcher MJ Banias, author of “The UFO People: A Curious Culture.” This book focuses primarily on the UFO culture rather than the sightings. MJ is an educator, writer and blogger, a former field investigator with the Mutual UFO Network, and has been featured on multiple podcasts and radio shows. He contributes to Mysterious Universe, RoguePlanet, and his work has been included in Vice, Fortean Times, FATE Magazine, and the book, “UFOs: Reframing the Debate.” MJ lives in Canada with his wife, two children, and a massive cat.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
