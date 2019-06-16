Gene and Randall present researcher MJ Banias, author of “The UFO People: A Curious Culture.” This book focuses primarily on the UFO culture rather than the sightings. MJ is an educator, writer and blogger, a former field investigator with the Mutual UFO Network, and has been featured on multiple podcasts and radio shows. He contributes to Mysterious Universe, RoguePlanet, and his work has been included in Vice, Fortean Times, FATE Magazine, and the book, “UFOs: Reframing the Debate.” MJ lives in Canada with his wife, two children, and a massive cat.