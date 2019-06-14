Happy Father’s Day! Have We Come To The End Of Cheap Mexican Labor and The Democratic Socialist Plan For No Property, Religion or a Free Press



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Happy Father's Day and Time To End The Era of Cheap Mexican Labor



9:32-9:58a ET - John Zmirak - Totalitarian Plan for Society-No Property, Religion, and a Free Press, but you will get Free Health Care, and a windmill maybe? Plus Abortion, Porn and Censorship from the Senior Editor at Storm.org.



10:06-10:29a - Sara Carter - MSM and Dems now say President Trump is only one who can’t talk to a foreign gov’t about “oppo” research, plus she reveals the FBI outsourced their spying on Trump. She is a National and international award-winning Investigative reporter, Fellow with The Independent Women’s Forum and Fox News Contributor.



10:32-10:42a ET - David Shurna & Kathy Martinez - The No Barriers USA Exec Dir and head of Disability and Accessibility Strategy at Wells Fargo - San Francisco talks about making the workplace more accessible for those with disabilities.



10:46-10:58a ET - Greg Smalley - In the heat of wedding season this June, Focus’ VP of Marriage, has put together a list of questions to help dads know what to ask guys who want to marry their daughters.



11:06-11:29a ET - Lori-Ann Keenan - In her new book - "Things I Only Tell My Friends" – the author and entrepreneur makes you feel like you've chatted with your best friend who has mentored you to understand what steps you need to take to make a more meaningful life for yourself and those you love.



11:32-11:58a ET - Jim Cummings - The “Winnie The Pooh” Actor Speaks Out about Fame, Fatherhood and Falsehoods. Lot of fun!





