Have We Come To The End Of Cheap Mexican Labor and The Democratic Socialist Plan

« on: June 14, 2019, 09:53:31 am »
Happy Father’s Day!  Have We Come To The End Of Cheap Mexican Labor and The Democratic Socialist Plan For No Property, Religion or a Free Press

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Happy Father’s Day and Time To End The Era of Cheap Mexican Labor

9:32-9:58a ET - John Zmirak - Totalitarian Plan for Society-No Property, Religion, and a Free Press, but you will get Free Health Care, and a windmill maybe?  Plus Abortion, Porn and Censorship from the Senior Editor at Storm.org.

10:06-10:29a - Sara Carter - MSM and Dems now say President Trump is only one who can’t talk to a foreign gov’t about “oppo” research, plus she  reveals the FBI outsourced their spying on Trump.  She is a National and international award-winning Investigative reporter, Fellow with The Independent Women’s Forum and Fox News Contributor.

10:32-10:42a ET - David Shurna & Kathy Martinez - The No Barriers USA Exec Dir and head of Disability and Accessibility Strategy at Wells Fargo - San Francisco talks about making the workplace more accessible for those with disabilities.

10:46-10:58a ET - Greg Smalley - In the heat of wedding season this June, Focus’ VP of Marriage, has put together a list of questions to help dads know what to ask guys who want to marry their daughters.

11:06-11:29a ET - Lori-Ann Keenan - In her new book -  "Things I Only Tell My Friends" – the author and entrepreneur makes you feel like you've chatted with your best friend who has mentored you to understand what steps you need to take to make a more meaningful life for yourself and those you love. 

11:32-11:58a ET - Jim Cummings - The “Winnie The Pooh” Actor Speaks Out about Fame, Fatherhood and Falsehoods.  Lot of fun!




