9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - We’re starting early honoring Dads for Father’s Day this Sunday. Plus, the award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker shares the Inspiration for the 1964 Civil Rights Act.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - The #FakeNews death spiral: CNN loses 1/3 of its primetime audience and Trump secures our Guacamole. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Anthony Thompson - The author and pastor discusses his new book, Called to Forgive, The Charleston Church Shooting, A Victim’s Husband and the Path to Healing and Peace.



10:32-10:42a ET - Stacy Loeb - It’s no secret that men can be notoriously bad about keeping up regular doctor’s visits. This June marks National Men’s Health month, and the Urologist at New York University Langone Health and the Manhattan V. is helping men take charge of their health.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Ron Kitchens - Determined to help people embrace who God created them to be, his book, Uniquely You, the author shares personal stories of his life in hopes of helping people search their own lives for life experiences and lessons



11:32-11:58a ET - Brian Besong - Too smart to believe in God? The twelve philosophers in this book are too smart not to, and their finely honed reasoning skills and advanced educations are on display as they explain their reasons for believing in Christianity and entering the Roman Catholic Church. The Co-editor talks about, Faith and Reason: Philosophers Explain Their Turn to Catholicism





