Investigating The Investigators, Internet No Place for Gov’t Interference & Norquist On New Green Deal-Steal



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - James Hirsen - We’ll see if Deep State can handle the scrutiny, as the Truth is starting to flow to the surface regarding Russian Collusion and Obstruction. Stay tuned for the IG Report coming soon. Bestselling author, media and legal analyst explains



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The Internet Is No Place for Government Interference says Tea Party Patriots President and co-founder.



9:46-9:58a ET - Grover Norquist - What is the truth when it comes to costs and taxes of the New Green Deal that many Democratic Presidential Candidates are supporting? President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes breaks it down.



10:06-10:29a - Brian Paradis - Imagination is the power to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary, explains Former Healthcare Exec, and Strategic Advisor in his new book, Lead with Imagination: Regaining the Power to Lead and Live in a Changing World.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Magdy Milad - Every year in the United States, more than 500,000 women have hysterectomies. It’s the second most common surgery for American women explains Chief of Gynecology and Gynecologic Surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Andrzejewski - It’s official – both parties are full steam ahead toward America’s fiscal cliff, as Democrats and Republicans in the Senate overwhelmingly reject Senator Rand Paul’s “Pennies Plan”. The founder of OpenTheBooks.com and author of “Operation Drain The Swamp” reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Jerry Newcombe - The co-host and spokesperson for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the television outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy admonishes Hollywood To Pick On Someone Their Own Size.



11:32-11:58a ET - Frederick Brabson - Co-Author Shares A Great Tool For Retention Of Truths Taught In Sermons And Bible Study Lessons from his new book, If The Shoe Fits.







