Hispanics Thankful For Pres Trump, Mexico Chooses To Help And Avoids Sanctions and Viral Videos.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Israel Ortega - Results make Hispanics bullish for Trump, Trade Deal With Mexico, A win for both sides of the border, Dreamers Ring Bell at Nasdaq and Libre Initiative Commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dan Savickas - A year ago today the FCC's Restoring Internet Freedom Order took effect and even with all of the doom and gloom predictions, the internet did not break. The market regulated itself says the Federal Affairs Manager for Freedom Works



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Al & Lisa Robertson - Duck Dynasty stars were desperate for their love to survive―and with God’s help, they realized the only answer to marital and family betrayal is all-consuming, life-altering, desperate forgiveness. We discuss their new book, Desperate Forgiveness, How Mercy Sets You Free.



10:32-10:42a ET - John Di Leonardo - If spending time with animals is on your to-do list, make sure you are supporting true sanctuaries and not roadside zoos says the Manager for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - The Managing Editor at Stream.org discusses scenes from SpyGate: Mueller Deceives, Flynn Fights, and Ohr Scores Big Bucks.



11:06-11:29a ET - Graham Hancock - The author of the major international non-fiction bestsellers Magicians of the Gods, The Sign and the Seal, Fingerprints of the Gods, have sold more than seven million copies worldwide and have been translated into thirty languages. He talks about his latest book, AMERICA BEFORE: The Key to Earth’s Lost Civilization.



11:32-11:58a ET - John Lindell - The Lead Pastor of James River Church talks about his new book, Soul Set Free, Why Grace Is More Liberating Than You Believe.



