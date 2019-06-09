Sunday TV News Highlights, D-Day Highlights, Dems Ignore Tradition-No Surprise, and Mexico



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, D-Day Memories, Dem Hyperbole Imagines POTUS in Jail, and Mexico Agrees to Help and Avoid Sanctions



9:32-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, discusses D-Day American Heritage and Capitalism vs Socialism.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rich Noyes - According to a new Media Research Center (MRC) study, TV news coverage of President Trump was 92% negative in May, just as hostile as the months leading up to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report. Research Director at the Media Research Center has details



10:06-10:29a - Mark Meckler - Tea Party co-founder, President of Citizens for Self-Governance talks about Cruz and AOC Find Common Ground on Bi-Partisan Legislation



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr David Prentice - Trump Administration announced that it was not renewing an HHS contract that allowed for medical experimentation with fetal tissue collected from abortions. Vice President & Research Director at Charlotte Lozier Institute, an advisory board member and Chair for the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews The Secret life of Pets, Dark Phoenix & Always Be My Maybe



11:06-11:29a ET - Trevor Loudon - Trump vs the largely Marxist Deep State and just how many congress members can pass a background check? The Socialism Expert is the Author of “Barack Obama and the Enemies Within” and “The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress”



11:32-11:58a ET-Trent Horn-In his latest book, Counterfeit Christs, the author and Catholic Apologist looks at eighteen phony versions of Jesus that we encounter today.





