Gene is joined by special guest host Mark Jackson as we present MUFON’s Executive Director, Jan C. Harzan. This wide-ranging discussion focuses on possible UFO disclosure, whether it’s already in progress, the recent controversy over the credentials of alleged government whistleblower Luis Elizondo, the future of UFO research, advanced propulsion systems and other fascinating topics. There will also be a brief segment about Jan’s friendship with the late Santon T. Friedman. Jan is a 37-year veteran at IBM, and holds a B.S. in Nuclear Engineering. He has headed MUFON since 2013.