Credibility of Mueller Report Falling Apart, & Is US Birthrate Adding To The Border Crisis?



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - Investigative journalist and senior staff writer for several conservative websites, and author of Silent No More discusses whether we will ever get to the bottom of this orchestrated coup to invalidate a duly elected president.



9:32-9:58a ET - Bruce Thatcher - The US Birthrate is at a 32-year low and how does this affect US Immigration? Also, how do we solve this increasing border crisis?



10:06-10:29a - David Thomas Roberts - Entrepreneur and author of Death of Liberty discusses his latest book, along with The illegal immigration crisis at our southern border, and why President Trump is justified in NOT releasing his tax returns.



10:32-10:42a ET - Lee Abbamonte - Travel Expert and Youngest American to Visit Every Country in the World Plus the North and South Polesshares how we can maximize our summer vacations.



10:46-10:58a ET - Paul Batura - Should You Let the Kids Have a Pet? Focus on the Family’s VP of communications discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Dan Gabriel - Former CIA officer talks about his debut film, MOSUL. The film includes interviews from several key characters from diverse backgrounds in the battle for Mosul, and even features an interview with an ISIS prisoner



11:32-11:58a ET - Joseph Duggan - Terror Attacks on Saudi Oil Operations Expose the Folly of Rubio and Graham’s Moralism says the author of Khashoggi, Dynasties, and Double Standards.