75th D-Day Anniversary-How It Speaks To Us Today, Trumps Shine in England and The Undeniable Crisis At Our Border



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - What the 75th D-Day Anniversary should mean to Americans and those that cherish Liberty? Historian, Author and speaker helps us to remember and learn another part of our rich heritage.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - What Crisis? How about 144,000 illegal aliens captured at the border during the month of May. Tariff threat on Mexico and the Trumps shines in England. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch talks about the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.



10:32-10:42a ET - Bonnie Schneider - National television meteorologist and author of the book Extreme Weather helps us prepare for potential weather emergencies in our area.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Matthew Futterman - Deputy Sports Editor with the New York Times discover Running To The Edge, A band of Misfits and the Guru Who Unlocked The Secrets of Speed.



11:32-11:58a ET - Michael Volpe - The renowned freelance investigative reporter discusses one of his investigations that became the nightmare child custody fight of the decade.