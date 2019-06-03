Sunday TV News Highlights, 3rd Ranking Dem in House Says Trump Will Be Impeached & Some in GOP Say, Bring It On.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, Political gridlock and Can Dems ever be satisfied?



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - “America’s Money Answers Man” and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance talks plunging interest rates and China trade.



9:46-9:58a ET - Jeremy Miller & Brandon Lane Phillips - In their new book “When I Wished Upon A Star,” the “Growing Pains” star shares how a wish to meet the child actor would change their lives forever.



10:06-10:29a - Sidney Powell - If Mueller was honest that his 448 page report was the final word, than why the presser? Did he tell us anything we didn’t already know? And what other real surprises are around the corner? The former prosecutor, attorney and author of the breakthrough book, License to Lie discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jake Wood - One Year Later: How Disaster Impacted Communities Still Need Help To Get Back On Their Feet. CEO of Team Rubicon in Disaster Relief Efforts explains



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Rocketman and MA.



11:06-11:29a ET - Anthony Thompson - The author and pastor discusses his new book, Called to Forgive, The Charleston Church Shooting, A Victim’s Husband and the Path to Healing and Peace.



11:32-11:58a ET - John Cortines & Gregory Baumer - True Riches, what Jesus Really Said about Money and Your Heart is written by the COO of Generous Giving, and the Chief Growth Office for naviHarvest.



