Author Topic: The Paracast — June 2, 2019  (Read 26 times)

Gene Steinberg

The Paracast — June 2, 2019
« on: June 02, 2019, 04:10:15 am »
Once again, Gene and Randall present the irrepressible Don Ecker. As usual Don takes us on a wild and wooly journey into UFOs and related fields. He discusses the MJ-12 documents, his observations about the Roswell, NM case, possible advanced ancient civilizations, and even lunar mysteries. Don Ecker is a Vietnam vet and a medically retired law enforcement officer. In addition to hosting “Dark Matters” twice a week, he has appeared on a number of radio and TV shows that include documentaries on the History and Discovery channels. As of this episode, Don has made over two dozen appearances on The Paracast.


