Author of the Mueller Book Not Surprised, Louisiana’s Abortion Bill and Justice Thomas’ Signal for Roe v Wade



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - John Zmirak - Justice Thomas has set two bad leftist legal principles on a collision course. Are Supremes Ready to Review Roe v Wade? And, German Jews need to be armed says the Sr Editor at Stream.org.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Milkovich - The Louisiana state legislature on Wednesday passed one of the country’s strictest abortion bans. The Democratic Senator who sponsored the bill talks. He also discusses Mueller’s presser. The author of Robert Mueller: Errand Boy For The New World Order says he’s not surprised.



10:06-10:29a - Dr Rob Carter - Senior scientist and speaker for CMI-USA in Atlanta, Georgia talks about the new DVD, Evolution’s Achilles’ Heels. It directly demolishes the very pillars of the belief system that underpins our now-secular culture—evolutionary naturalism.



10:32-10:42a ET - Andrew MacCalla - Hurricane Season Is Here: Are You Prepared For Hurricanes And Other Disasters? Director of International Programs & Emergency Preparedness and Response at Direct Relief shares what we should do to prepare.



10:46-10:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - Focus on the Family’s Judicial analyst says the Equality Act legislation is not so Equal. It threatens religious freedom, women’s rights, parental rights and the freedom of speech. Is this the next front for the Culture War?



11:06-11:29a ET - J Alan Branch - Professor of Christian Ethics at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary talks about his new book, 'Affirming God's Image: Addressing the Transgender Question with Science and Scripture, ‘ a fair, respectful, and factual tone in addressing this complex issue through a biblical lens.



11:32-11:42a ET - Michael Friedson - PM Netanyahu was unable to sit a new majority, so Israel will face a new election. What will a new election mean for the U.S/Israel relationship and the unveiling of the new Middle East peace plan. From Jerusalem, Co-founder of The Media Line discusses the potential impact



11:46-11:58a ET - Phil Keagy/Rex Paul - Legendary Gospel Music Hall of Famer and guitar virtuoso has joined forces with multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter and producer for their transcendent new rock album, Illumination, which releases today from Strobie Records.



