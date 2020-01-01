Mueller Sends a Message, But To Whom? Against All Reason, Dems Gambling on Impeachment



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Sidney Powell - If Mueller was honest that his 448 page report was the final word, than why the presser? Did he tell us anything we didn’t already know? And what other real surprises are around the corner? The former prosecutor, attorney and author of the breakthrough book, License to Lie discusses.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Mueller did America no favors, Dems committed to impeach and the Communist push for open borders. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Israel Ortega - Spokesperson for the LIBRE Initiative, an organization that seeks to equip the Hispanic community with the tools it needs to be prosperous talks about Trump’s Immigration Plan and the impact of the Hispanic vote in 2020.



10:32-10:42a ET - Priscilla Rodriguez - Executive Director of Scholarships Strategy at the College Board Provides Tips on SAT Prep, College Planning & How to Earn College Board Opportunity Scholarships



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Bovard - Chip Roy wants to debate the $19 billion spending bill and the Dems think it’s the end of the world. Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Charley Hager - Author of Chicago Heights, part rags-to-riches story, part murder mystery, and part redemption tale.



11:32-11:58a ET - Lew Uhler - NAM agrees that roll back of Trump regulations would be death to the economy, and time to get united. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, discusses



11:46-11:58a ET - Bobby Charles - Why is the Border Wall an issue for America’s seniors? AMAC’s nationally recognized expert breaks it down.



