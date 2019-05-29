Trump’s Immigration Plan, Border Crisis, Record Low Unemployment Numbers for Hispanics & Game of Thrones



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Daniel Garza - Libre Initiative’s Executive Director talks Trump’s Immigration Plan, Border security and Hispanic Record Unemployment



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Trump’s Immigration Proposal deserves serious consideration says Tea Party Patriots President and co-founder.



9:46-9:58a ET - Lisa Anderson - It seems like all anyone can talk about lately is the Game of Thrones season finale, and how many of the 16.1 million people who watched it disliked the ending. Focus’ Dir of Young Adults and Boundless Show Host discusses



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - NY Times Bestselling author, legal analyst and professor reports that When it comes to Kanye West, Democrats have a lot to fear. He continues to buck the trend in the entertainment industry, by supporting MAGA.



10:32-10:42a ET - Brett Velicovich - Drone Warrior, expert and strategic Advisor at White Fox talks about the drone attack on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.



10:46-10:58a ET - Remi Adeleke - Former Navy Seal and author of Transformed, shares how he was able to overcome all odds. Incredibly inspiring.



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Rubin - The AEI Resident Scholar, former Pentagon Official and Middle East expert talks Iran, Syria, Israel, Russia and China



11:32-11:58a ET - Thaddeus Williams - REFLECT: Becoming Yourself by Mirroring the Greatest Person in History. The author, scholar and Associate Professor of Systematic Theology at Biola University's Talbot School of Theology and Affiliate Faculty of Jurisprudence at Trinity Law School, discusses his latest book.

