Is Economic War With China Going to Next Level? Power of Prayer and Is Media...
Is Economic War With China Going to Next Level? Power of Prayer and Is Media Hiding Facts Again on Immigration? 

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Busler - Is Economic War with China Going to Another Level. Public policy analyst, and economics professor discusses

9:32-9:42a ET - Kathy Branzell - An author and grassroots leader, follows Ronnie Floyd, Anne Graham Lotz and Shirley Dobson in leading the ministry that mobilizes The National Day of Prayer and other prayer events across America.

9:46-9:58a ET - Bill D’Agostino - Is Media Hiding the Facts on Ongoing Immigration Crisis?  The Research Analyst for Newsbusters has the facts.

10:06-10:29a - Dan Perkins - Remembering and Honoring our fallen soldiers and the Gold Star Families, plus holding Iran in check.  With details is the author, and foreign policy expert.

10:32-10:42a ET - Bobby Berk - Nationally Recognized Interior Designer, Shares Tips on How to Improve Sleep by Upgrading Your Environment, Routine and Technology

10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - The Managing Editor at the Stream.org discusses this loose talk of “Treason” and the declassification of the Russian Probe documents.

11:06-11:29a ET - Mark Meckler - Is America Heading Toward Civil War? Startling Stats Show Fed Gov't Looks Out for Itself and NOT Citizens.  Tea Party co-founder, President of Citizens for Self-Governance, and grassroots leader explains

11:32-11:58a ET - Charley Hager - Author of Chicago Heights, part rags-to-riches story, part murder mystery, and part redemption tale.


