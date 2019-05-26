This week, we present a very special encore episode in which we feature outspoken tech commentator Peter Cohen. This week, Peter talks about a pet peeve of his, that, with so many models in each Apple product line, the differences may be blurred. This harkens back to the way it was in the 1990s, where there were many Mac models under the Performa moniker that were hardly different. Peter also talks about the alleged “Apple Tax,” where the company supposedly charges higher prices for its products and services. There is also a discussion about reports that the next version of iOS will give the iPad mouse support, some speculation about the form of the next Mac Pro, due out this year, and whether there will someday be a switch from Intel to Apple’s own ARM-based CPUs. And what about reports that Facebook may be hit with a multibillion dollar fine from the F.T.C. for various privacy lapses? Will it make a difference in how the world’s largest social network operates, or just be a drop in the bucket in its impact on the company’s finances?



You’ll also hear from tech editor and commentator Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. Bryan will also talk about what may come at Apple’s media event, and the possible future of Apple TV. CorelDRAW’s return is also discussed, as will the Spotify/Apple dispute. Bryan will also reveal his expectations of the forthcoming and long-delayed Mac Pro refresh, new versions of the iMac and iMac Pro, and repeat his qualms about the wisdom of buying gear with aging technology that Apple hasn’t updated. Indeed, will such gear feature Apple’s ARM-based processors instead of CPUs from Intel? There will also be talk about Facebook’s plans to encrypt more of is services. And what about a new project involving an open source voting system from DARPA, the research agency that developed the world-wide web and other notable projects. Is this software platform something that the makers of voting machines may adopt, and will it mean greater security and more accurate election results?