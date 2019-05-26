« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Paracast — May 26, 2019  (Read 21 times)

Gene Steinberg

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • Karma: +2/-0
    • The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — May 26, 2019
« on: May 26, 2019, 04:05:47 am »
Gene and Randall welcome paranormal writer and researcher Louis Proud. His latest book is “Borderland Phenomena: Spontaneous Combustion, Poltergeistry and Anomalous Lights.” The Paracast has not featured discussions on the first topic, more specifically spontaneous human combustion, since the early days of the show, and the topic can, obviously, seem a little grisly. Louis’s articles have appeared in New Dawn, Paranormal, FATE, and Nexus magazines, and he has been interviewed on such programs as VERITAS Radio, Paranormal Realms, and Whitley Strieber’s “Dreamland.” He currently lives in Burnie, Tasmania.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Database Error

Please try again. If you come back to this error screen, report the error to an administrator.
Back