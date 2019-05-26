Gene and Randall welcome paranormal writer and researcher Louis Proud. His latest book is “Borderland Phenomena: Spontaneous Combustion, Poltergeistry and Anomalous Lights.” The Paracast has not featured discussions on the first topic, more specifically spontaneous human combustion, since the early days of the show, and the topic can, obviously, seem a little grisly. Louis’s articles have appeared in New Dawn, Paranormal, FATE, and Nexus magazines, and he has been interviewed on such programs as VERITAS Radio, Paranormal Realms, and Whitley Strieber’s “Dreamland.” He currently lives in Burnie, Tasmania.