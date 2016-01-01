Former Pentagon Official Talks Iran, Syria & Middle East, Plus The Lies That Killed Over 60 Million



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Rubin - The AEI Resident Scholar, former Pentagon Official and Middle East expert talks Iran, Syria, Israel, Russia and China



9:32-9:58a ET - Terry Beatley - Dr. Bernard Nathanson, 'America's Abortion King' gave her the keys to exposing all the lies the abortion industry is founded upon. The Pro-Life Advocate, author and national speaker shares



10:06-10:29a - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch talks about this date in history and Trump authorizes Barr to declassify 2016 Campaign surveillance documents?



10:32-10:42a ET - Eileen Ogintz - TheTravel Expert Reveals Top 2019 Vacation Goals to Crush your Cruising Bucket List and Tips to Make them Happen



10:46-10:58a ET - Emily Vacher - May 25th is National Missing Children’s Day. Facebook’s Dir of Trust & Safety shares tips on keeping our kids safe and how the Amber Alert works on Facebook.



11:06-11:29a ET - Ralph Peters - Bestselling author, strategist, CNN commentator and retired US Army Lt. Col. talks about his new book, DARKNESS AT CHANCELLORSVILLE provides a startlingly honest look at our country through the prism of one of the war’s greatest battles.



11:32-11:42a ET - Charles Coleman - Civil Rights Attorney and Activist discusses The Black Superhero Project-10 Acts of Service of CFC40 Inc to Initiate a Ripple Effect of Change.



11:46-11:58a ET - Chuck Stetson - Founder of the Healthcare Impact Foundation reports on Official New Guidelines For Reducing Risk of Alzheimer’s From The UN’S WHO



