9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Speaker Pelosi accuses POTUS of “Cover Up.” What has Dems running scared? So much for the smooth transition of Power



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - President Trump: No further legislative talks with Democrats until investigations stop and Radical Democrats hijack Nevada. Pass National Popular vote bill to upend electoral college. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Andrew Langer - Your Property Rights Are Not Safe-

Environmentalists Target Oregon Ranchers Pardoned By Trump With Lawsuit reports the President of The Institute For Liberty



10:32-10:42a ET - Kyle Andersen - More Than One-Third Of American Parents Don’t Save Anything For Future Education Expenses – Find Out How To Start from the Principal in Client Strategies for Edward Jones



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream takes a Look at the Vaccine Controversy Objectively. Plus, We’ve Seen This Act Before: Maxine Waters Diverts Campaign Funds to Her Daughter-Swamp creatures enrich their spawn.



11:06-11:29a ET - James Hufferd - Has overseas intervention by the U.S. military in the past few decades, has done far more harm than good to both America’s image and global stability. This according to the author of Colonel Crystal’s Parallel Universe.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, reports on his most visit to DC and the Dems resistance to America’s success in spite of the evidence.



11:46-11:58a ET - Dr John Zmirak - The Senior Editor at the Storm.org shares 3 Mistakes Pro-Lifers Can Make That Could Ruin Our Recent Victories

