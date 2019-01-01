Deep State Cracking, The True Constitutional Crisis, Trump’s Comprehensive Immigration Plan & The Equality Act



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - Are we starting to see a crack in the Deep State? What will come first, Obama administration, FBI and MSM Coup attempt or Trump Impeachment?



9:32-9:42a ET - Adam Brandon - FreedomWorks President responds to President Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to address immigration reform and the Dangers of Socialism



9:46-9:58a ET - Rachel Bovard - Conservatives are united in strong opposition to both the Equality Act and the Fairness for All Act. Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute discusses



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - “Me thinks you complain too much.” What are the Dems trying to hide with the subpoena diversion and the Biden Masquerade. NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor reports



10:32-10:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - She was there at the WH rose garden when Pres Trump cast his new vision and solutions for our immigration crisis. The President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jake McEntire - Tim Tebow's RUN THE RACE has comes to home entertainment. Here to tell us all about it is the Producer, Co-writer and actor.



11:06-11:15a ET - Spencer Brown - Young America's Foundation has just released their 27th annual Commencement Speaker Survey, which exposes the graduation ceremony speakers for the class of 2019 at the top 100 universities in America as overwhelmingly leftist.



11:19-11:29a ET - Justine Santaniello - The Multimedia lifestyle contributor shares her tips and top product suggestions – otherwise known as her ‘Just Haves’ to keep it cool this summer.



11:32-11:58a ET - Scott Phillips - In the wake of recent attacks on Jewish communities, reports are showing there has also been a rise in anti-Semitic searches on google. The executive director of Passages, a non-profit that takes Christian college students on trips to Israel reports



