3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - Promise Kept, Trump To Send 3 Flights Of Migrants Per Week To California. The National Director of The Remembrance Project, which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jason Pye - Congress is once again embroiled in a fight over increasing spending caps. VP of Legislative Affairs for FreedomWorks breaks it down.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Steve Carr - What can be done about the Excessive Credit Card Interest Rates. President of Alliance Group and Shared Abundance discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - AJ Barkley - Bank Of America Report Finds Gen Z Got The Memo: Owning A Home Is Worth It. The Neighborhood Lending Executive for Bank of America reports



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Looking at the Vaccine Controversy Objectively. The Senior editor at The Stream reports



11:06-11:29a ET - Steven Waldman - Author of Sacred Liberty that offers a dramatic, sweeping survey of how America built a unique model of religious freedom, perhaps the nation’s “greatest invention.”



11:32-11:58a ET - Joseph Pietri - He’s the author of The King of Nepal: Life Before the Drug Wars. This is a true story about his adventures within the drug trade before the drug wars started in the 1970's



