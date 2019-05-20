3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, Kudlow on China Trade negotiations, Schiff desperate to defeat Trump in 2020, & Dems not interested in reading the Mueller Report.



9:32-9:42a ET - IER Expert - ANWR Could Mean American Energy Independence, but Democratic candidates are saying no. An expert from the Institute for Energy Research responds.



9:46-9:58a ET - Grover Norquist - When it comes to taxes, Americans are being Nickeled and Dimed to death, so don’t be surprised that the Dem Pres candidates are looking for more of the same. President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes breaks it down.



10:06-10:29a - Steve Carr - What can be done about theExcessive Credit Card Interest Rates. President of Alliance Group and Shared Abundance discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Kathy Branzell - An author and grassroots leader, follows Ronnie Floyd, Anne Graham Lotz and Shirley Dobson in leading the ministry that mobilizes The National Day of Prayer and other prayer events across America.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews A Dog’s Journey and John Wick: Chapter 3, Parabellum.



11:06-11:29a ET- Chris Garcia-Former Deputy Director, US Department of Commerce says, 'Brace Yourselves for the US-China Cold War'



11:32-11:58a ET - Lowell Ponte - Democrats See Themselves in Donald Trump and How to Enforce Ethics on Unethical Lawmakers. The former Think Tank Futurist, Former Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest and author reports.







