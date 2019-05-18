This week we feature commentator Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. This week Gene and Josh talk about the recent surprising U.S. Supreme Court ruling, in which an antitrust trial against the App Store was allowed to proceed. How would an unfavorable verdict impact Apple and the way it manages its online stores? Will there be lower prices, perhaps support for third-party app repositories? Josh also talks about the nasty experiences he faced when he attempted to convert his Spotify account to a family plan. There is also talk about the problems Netflix may be facing after losing content from Disney and perhaps other services as they plan to introduce their own streaming networks.



Wee also feature utspoken tech commentator Peter Cohen. In this segment, Peter has lots to say about what might happen as the result of the antitrust lawsuit against the App Store. There’s also a lengthy discussion about what appears to be Intel’s failure to update its CPUs in a timely fashion with reduced die sizes to allow for greater power efficiencies. Has the time arrived for Apple to finally ditch Intel and install its own A-series processors on Macs? Is there any possibility that the next Mac Pro, expected later this year, might be the very first model to go that route? Peter also discusses the recent Apple media event where Apple TV+, News+ and the Apple Arcade gaming service were introduced.