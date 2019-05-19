Former CNN correspondent, writer and producer Bryce Zabel returns to The Paracast to speak of his friendship with the late Stanton T. Friedman, who died on May 13, 2019 on his way home from a UFO lecture. Bryce will also discuss his plans for a film featuring Friedman as one of the main characters, along with some fascinating anecdotes about one of the UFO field’s most interesting public figures. Bryce’s book “A.D. After Disclosure” with Richard Dolan is considered a classic of UFO literature, and he talks about his feeling that some sort of disclosure may already be at hand, even if the revelations come slowly.