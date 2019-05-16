3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst talks China Trade, Now what? Dems resist to impede the Mueller Report truth and the Deep State sponsored threat to our Republic



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man reports on China Trade ratcheting up and tis the season for more student loan debt.



9:46-9:58a ET - Dr John Zmirak - The Senior Editor at the Storm.org shares 3 Mistakes Pro-Lifers Can Make That Could Ruin Our Recent Victories



10:06-10:29a - William Hyland - Historian and author of George Mason, The Founding Father Who Gave Us The Bill of Rights reminds modern Americans of our individual rights at a time when they are under threat



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Anita Imadomwanyi - Aspen Dental Giving Away Free Dental Care to Thousands of Vets. 450+ Aspen Dental offices to participate in 6th Annual Healthy Mouth Movement Day of Service on June 8th



10:46-10:58a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - Focus on the Family’s Judicial analyst says Equality Act legislation slammed by opponents as being anti-woman…the Culture War continues.



11:06-11:29a ET - Kevin Cook - Ten Innings at Wrigley: The Wildest Ballgame Ever, with Baseball on the Brink reports the former Sport Illustrated editor captures the dramatic story of a legendary 1979 slugfest between the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies



11:32-11:58a ET - Steve Cioccolanti - 'The Divine Code' Volume 1 & 2, is a carefully researched exploration into the meaning of numbers, codes, cycles and patterns found in Scripture, nature, history, and prophecy. The pastor and author discusses.



