3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - Former Deputy Director, US Department of Commerce says, 'Brace Yourselves for the US-China Cold War'



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Alabama’s Governor signs historic abortion law, President to introduce plan to overhaul broken immigration system and Cuban says there’s not a Dem who can beat Trump. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Sam Nunberg - Former campaign advisor to Donald Trump says if they were at all interested in any facts, the Dems would read the Mueller report.



10:32-10:42a ET - Micah Muzio - The Managing Editor for Video at Kelly Blue Book, Tell us about the cars that made the 2019 list of the 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Diana West - Journalist, and syndicated columnist discusses her new book, The Red Thread: A Search for Ideological Drivers Inside the Anti-Trump Conspiracy



11:32-11:58a ET - Ken Klein - The Deep State Prophecy and the Last Trump is the Filmmaker, Author, Explorer, Athlete, Pastor’s new book about medicine; the antidote and prescription for staying the plague of ignorance overcoming the US and the world.





