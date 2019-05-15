3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Kyle Olbert - Trump didn’t start the trade war, but he’s determined to win it, explains the director of operations for the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement



9:32-9:42a ET - Brett Velicovich - Drone Warrior and expert talks about the drone attack on an oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.



9:46-9:58a ET - John Tamny - Democratic leaders and President Trump pulled a surprise last week, by reaching a deal to pursue a $2 trillion infrastructure package but who’s going to pay? Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks has details



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - 'Empire' to end after Season 6 with 'no plans' to bring Jussie Smollett back and Democratic Presidential Candidates Compete for Hollywood Cash. NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor reports



10:32-10:42a ET - Sharon Miller - The Head of Small Business with B of A discusses the Business Advantage Small Business Owner Report, a semi-annual study exploring the concerns, aspirations and perspectives of 1,000 small business owners across the country,



11:06-11:29a ET - Tammy Hotsenpiller - Christian Life Coach encourages people to find freedom through story telling. Story Club is a six-week curriculum aimed at empowering and teaching individuals to write and share their life story in order to experience freedom.



11:32-11:58a ET - Stephanie Jones-Rogers - Assistant Professor of History at the University of California, Berkeley discusses her new book, They Were Her Property: White Women as Slave Owners in the American South. A bold and searing investigation into the role of white women in the American slave economy



