9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Busler - China strikes back and the market reacts. Public policy analyst, and economics professor explains



9:32-9:58a ET - David Almasi - Under Armour Rebuked For Unsportsmanlike Conduct Regarding Transgender Athletes explains the vice president of the National Center for Public Policy Research



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Everett Bartlett - President of the Coalition to End Domestic Violence discusses the abuse of men. Centers for Disease Control Says...

Women Commit 31% More Domestic Violence Than Do Men



10:32-10:42a ET - Nathan Hemmelgarn - Sr. Brand Director for the Consumer Business at Carson Dellosa Education shares tips and tools to prevent summer learning loss in students



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - Managing editor for the Stream.org says, AG William Barr Refuses Ticket to House Political Theater



11:06-11:29a ET - Matti Friedman - He talks about his new book, Spies of No Country…The Little-Known Espionage Story of how spies, assembled by the British, helped establish Israel



11:32-11:42a ET - Andrew Seidel - Constitutional attorney at the Freedom From Religion Foundation and author talks about his new book, The Founding Myth answers the question of whether our nation was founded on Judeo-Christian principles once and for all.



11:46-11:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - The TV/Movie reviewer for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com discusses new study that found that youth suicide has increased by nearly 30%