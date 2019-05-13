3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, Kudlow on China Trade negotiations, Schiff desperate to defeat Trump in 2020, & Dems not interested in reading the Mueller Report.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dan Perkins - The US backs up warning to Iran by sending an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East ahead of schedule. With details is author, and foreign policy expert.



10:06-10:29a - Mark Meckler - Is America Heading Toward Civil War? Startling Stats Show Fed Gov't Looks Out for Itself and NOT Citizens. Tea Party co-founder, President of Citizens for Self-Governance, and grassroots leader explains



10:32-10:42a ET - Anthony Schneider - Award-winning author discusses, Lowdown, his latest novel, a Mafia romantic thriller set in Brooklyn and Sicily.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu, The Hustle and Poms.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Rob Carter - Senior scientist and speaker for CMI-USA in Atlanta, Georgia talks about the new DVD, Evolution’s Achilles’ Heels. It directly demolishes the very pillars of the belief system that underpins our now-secular culture—evolutionary naturalism.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lindsay Mondick - Sr. Manager of Aquatics at the YMCA of the USA talks Safety Around Water for National Water Safety Month



11:46-11:58a ET - Heather Buskirk - America’s education system is essentially leaving students behind explains Instructional Methods Advisor at K12 Inc and a national board-certified teacher with years of experience designing project-based learning.





