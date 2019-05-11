This week, we present a very special encore episode featuring outspoken columnist John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer. His bill of fare this week includes Apple’s March media event and its implications going forward. Were there really two few details. John also explains why suggestions that Apple buy Netflix are not viable, why things aren’t what they appear to be with Apple, Apple’s privacy ad and how it showcases the company’s philosophy compared to the likes of Facebook and Google, and whether the monolithic iTunes app for Macs and PCs may soon be broken up into more digestible and easier-to-use single-purpose apps. Some people can hardly wait.



In a very special encore segment, we cover Apple’s “Show Time” media event that was held on March 25, 2019, where the wraps were taken off plans for Apple TV+, yet another video streaming service that will offer a collection of original TV shows and movies premiering in the fall. Such notables as J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg and even Oprah Winfrey are involved in the production of this content, but details beyond the basic “up-front” presentation and previews have yet to be announced. Apple also announced Apple News+, a subscription service featuring material culled from both magazines and newspapers, a major enhancement to the free app. In addition, Apple Arcade will offer original games, also by subscription. Here to talk about the goings on is outspoken tech commentator Peter Cohen.