Coming May 12 to The Paracast (www.theparacast.com
): Gene and Randall present Greg Lawson, the Paranormal Detective. Greg has traveled to over 40 countries visiting some of Earth’s strangest sites to conduct his own investigation into their paranormal history. He’s a 26-year law enforcement officer, professional investigator, police academy instructor, college educator, and former expert witness for investigative procedures. He also researches and investigates human paranormal experience and locations known for spiritual or unusual activity. He has authored two books on the subject and specializes in providing alternative perspectives to explain human experience. His forthcoming book is “How to Be a Paranormal Detective.”