3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Happy Mother’s Day for all our moms. The award-winning syndicated columnist and historian will also discuss Five Reasons why the Democrats wanting AG Barr to resign in disgrace for lying about what was really in the Mueller Report is wrong. And is there a road for a Trump Impeachment?



9:32-9:58a ET - Myron Magnet - Author of CLARENCE THOMAS AND THE LOST CONSTITUTION reveals how the mortal combat between the original Constitution of Liberty and the evolved “Living Constitution” lies at the heart of the animosity that divides Americans today.



10:06-10:29a - Michael Caputo - Former Trump campaign communications advisor shares his experience of being in the Deep State crosshairs and the Mueller Report fallout



10:32-10:42a ET - Shelley Hunter - The Gift Card Girlfriend, Celebrates Mom, Dad, and the Grad with the Gift of Choice and great gift card ideas. Plus listen to win a free $100 Happy Gift Card.



10:46-10:58a ET - Pamela Kennedy/Anne Kennedy Brady - Mother/daughter team and authors of the new Otter B series. This biblically-based series helps young children discover traits like kindness, honesty and bravery, through conversation-starting stories.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Peter Kreeft - In his new book, Symbol or Substance? the professor writes a fictional conversation between C. S. Lewis, J. R. R. Tolkien, and Billy Graham as they discuss one of the most contentious questions in the history of Christianity: Is Jesus symbolically or substantially present in the Eucharist?



11:32-11:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Supportive of Swift Military Response to Escalating Tensions in Iran says, President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots



11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Forbes - Chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, and host of PBS’s new special “In Money We Trust,” discusses Socialism and the new Democratic Policy Agenda



