9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Farrell - Director of investigations and research for Judicial Watch updates us on the latest news, from the Mueller/Barr report, used as a tool by the Dems to attack the president and how the DNC worked with Russian Intel.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - America thought it was over, how much more can the country tolerate of the Dem’s histrionics? The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch talks about how the death of FDR open the door to Israel’s rebirth.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Terri Gleason - Director of Clinical Science Research at the VA showcases the extraordinary work of VA researchers nationwide during VA Research Week, May 13-17.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Arthur Brooks - Could his film THE PURSUIT be the best response yet to the disaffection spreading across America’s political, socioeconomic, and cultural landscape?President of AEI shares



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Trump economy is not stalling but continues to be robust says, the Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee



11:46-11:58a ET - Ed Cannon - Far East Broadcasting (FEBC) a leading radio missionary group marks 75 years of pioneering broadcasting in Asia and Russia with the ambitious goal of reaching 750 million people with the gospel in the next decade. Here to discuss is their President and CEO



