9:06-9:28a ET - John Milkovich - Will Dems hold AG Barr in contempt and why are they demanding he break the law? Louisiana State Democratic senator, attorney and author breaks it down



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Tea Party Patriots Supportive of Swift Military Response to Escalating Tensions in Iran says, President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots



9:46-9:58a ET - Bob Waliszewski - The TV/Movie reviewer for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com discusses new study that found that youth suicide has increased by nearly 30%



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Democrats Launch Preemptive Strike on AG Barr reports NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor



10:32-10:42a ET - Adam Sonabend - Northwestern Medicine is launching a Hispanic Brain and Spine Tumor Program in Chicago that will serve the Hispanic and Latino populations. Dir of the Hispanic Brain and Spine Tumor Program at Northwestern shares



10:46-10:58a ET - Dr Robert Cohen - Worst measles outbreak in decades sweeps NYC. 34-year-old Army veteran, physician, scientist, world traveler, poverty reduction expert and outbreak analyst discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Karen Kataline - Commentator, columnist & talk show host returns to discuss The Leftists’ Notion of Censent.



11:32-11:42a ET - Jason Day - PGA Champion Golfer Jason Day nearly gave up on the sport after learning about his mom’s Lung Cancer Diagnosis. But after getting a second opinion Jason’s outlook changed.



11:46-11:58a ET - Russ Jones - 40-year award-winning journalist, correspondent, media analyst, and Executive Producer, Abide.co

