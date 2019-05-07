3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Gregory Wrightstone - The Geologist, Climate Contrarian and author of Inconvenient Truth says Dems are “All In” on Climate Change, while Sec Pompeo says it’s not a National Security Threat.



9:32-9:42a ET - Dr Alveda King - Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life talks about Focus on the Family’s Sponsored event, Alive From New York and National Day of prayer with President Trump



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Patrick Wood - Technocracy is the Real Threat, Not Nationalism says the leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order



10:32-10:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Asylum is breaking the border; Trump is moving in the right direction says the commentary writer for the Washington Examiner



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Why is the Media Ignoring Ivanka Trump Helping the Poorest Women? Senior editor at The Stream reports



11:06-11:29a ET - David Courtwright - The leading expert on addiction whose new book, THE AGE OF ADDICTION: How Bad Habits Became Big Business, unveils the success of addiction capitalism, or “Limbic Capitalism”, which describes how businesses profit off of addiction.



11:32-11:58a ET - Myron Magnet - Author of CLARENCE THOMAS AND THE LOST CONSTITUTION reveals how the mortal combat between the original Constitution of Liberty and the evolved “Living Constitution” lies at the heart of the animosity that divides Americans today.









