This week we we feature a very special encore segment with commentator Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. Gene and Josh talk about Apple’s foray into TV streaming, and its “up-front” presentation of shows and stars during a March 25, 2019 media event. With few details to go by, just how will Apple’s streaming service fare against the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix, not to mention CBS All Access and the forthcoming service from Disney? Have we reached the point of streaming overload yet? There will also be discussions about Apple’s recent product intros that included new iPads, an iMac refresh, and the second-generation AirPods. Josh will also discuss Verizon’s plan to offer free call filtering to block telemarketing calls. This is similar to a service already provided by AT&T and T-Mobile.



You’ll also hear the very latest interview with tech reporter Andrew Orr from the The Mac Observer. On this episode, Andrew will talk with Gene about Apple’s recent financials which, despite lower revenue than last year, came in at the high end of the company’s guidance. And what about contrary claims about actual iPhone unit sales, since Apple no longer provides such information? You’ll also hear about the possibilities for an Apple Glasses product, where, if it is produced, might deliver a simple way to check for glaucoma and other eye ailments. There will also be discussions about a curious story reporting that an AirPod that still worked after being swallowed by a user, the launch of a Beats alternative to AirPods, the PowerBeats Pro, and other topics related to our favorite “fruit company.”