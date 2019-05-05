« previous next »
The Paracast — May 5, 2019

The Paracast — May 5, 2019
Gene and guest cohost Mark Jackson present author and lecturer Brooks A. Agnew, an internationally acclaimed lecturer on energy, manufacturing, and more; as well as the host of X-Squared Radio. Brooks is a proponent of the very real science that supports a Hollow Earth and he plans to mount an expedition through uncharted Arctic territory to prove once and for all that these legends are real. Since Mark is a geologist, the implications of this theory will be discussed in detail. Agnew’s background includes a stint in the Air Force and a Ph.D. in Physics.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
