9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Nationally recognized legal commentator, an adjunct fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research, co-chair of the Project 21 National Advisory Board separates fact from opinion and gives us his legal analyses of the AG Barr Senate hearing



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project shares her key takeaways from AG Barr’s senate hearing, and the Dems road to impeachment



10:06-10:29a - Michael Daugherty - Officials are saying that US Measles cases have hit the highest level in 25 years. President and CEO of LabMD and Measles Outbreak analyst discusses



10:32-10:42a ET - Sean Scaturro - Today is Life Insurance Day across America and the USAA Director of Insurance Advice shares



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - John LeBoutillier - Former U.S. congressman (R-N.Y.), and the co-host of REVOLUTION — The Podcast gives his analyses of the Barr senate hearing.



11:32-11:42a ET - Michael Johnson - Legendary Olympic Sprinter talks about Recovering from a Recent Stroke and Stroke Neurologist Dr. Carolyn Brockington Discusses What You Can Do to Reduce Your Risk of Having a Stroke



11:46-11:58a ET - Jake McEntire - Tim Tebow's RUN THE RACE had a stellar run at the box office and it’s coming to home entertainment on May 21. The Producer, and co-writer of the movie discusses





