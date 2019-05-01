3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bob Beauprez - Bill Barr on the Hill today, will he be there on Thursday, Media Mueller Lies and all roads go through Obama’s White House



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director and TPP’s Man in Washington talks Biden’s search for a slogan, Dem candidates and 2020 Trump re-election campaign



9:46-9:58a ET - Michael Lambert - State lawmakers across the country are looking for ways to pay for highway infrastructure, and one idea has been gaining a lot of traction: raising the gas tax. Federal Policy Analyst for Americans for Prosperity responds



10:06-10:29a - Rabbi Steve Leder - Senior Rabbi of Wilshire Boulevard Temple, a synagogue in Los Angeles shares his thoughts on the Poway Synagogue shooting



10:32-10:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, discusses Capitalism vs Socialism, Trump economy in spite of the negative reporting from MSM and Rescuing California.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses Biden, Barr and Mueller reality fallout.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Lott - World Recognized Expert on Guns and Crime, President of Crime

Prevention Research Center asks, Should we have armed guards or armed teachers in schools?



11:32-11:58a ET - John Milkovich - Dem’s leadership will never accept 2016 election results. Attorney, Democratic State Senator in Louisiana, and author of the new book on Robert Mueller discusses