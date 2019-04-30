3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Dan Perkins - Believe it or not, the President Will Be Indicted by a Grand Jury says the Author, Political and Election analyst



9:32-9:42a ET - Tyler Koteskey - Policy Analyst for Americans for Prosperity discuss the NYT story on the U.S. still having one of the highest incarceration rates in the world



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Trump Weathers the Democrat Subpoena Storm says the NY Times bestselling author, media analyst and law professor



10:32-10:42a ET - Danny Lipford - Over the last few years, technology in the home is making our homes smarter, safer and more convenient. And the host of Today's

Homeowner TV and Radio shares how you can achieve the smart home you want.



10:46-10:58a ET - Kathy Branzell - Talks about the 2019 National Day of Prayer on May 2nd. The theme is Love One Another.She will also talk about her new book, “An Invitation to Prayer.”



11:06-11:29a ET - JP DeGance - Founder & President of Communio says Faith is Falling Because the Family is in Freefall.



11:32-11:42a ET - Tom Creal - A Czech billionaire gets hit with a RICO suit for a BILLION DOLLARS in New York Federal Court-OUCH!!!The expert in tracing black money with over 35 years experience, shares the story.