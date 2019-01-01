« previous next »
Sunday TV News Highlights, America Says Forget Impeachment, Get To Work

Sunday TV News Highlights, America Says Forget Impeachment, Get To Work
Today at 10:32:06 am
3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET-BML Sunday News Review-Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, Dems Still Not Ready To Accept Mueller Report, and WTP are saying get to work, please.  

9:32-9:42a ET- David Almasi-AT&T CEO Says Employees Need to Stop Blocking Conservatives from Advertising Platforms.  VP of the National Center for Public Policy Research discusses

9:46-9:58a ET- John Tamny-First QTR GDP at 3.2, and the latest from the Federal Reserve. The Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks has details

10:06-10:29a- Michael Busler-Dems are trying hard to run this into a Free Stuff Primary. Public policy analyst, and economics professor explains

10:32-10:42a ET-Jim Brickman-His Songwriters Bootcamp Goes Bi-Coastal  and Premiers Summer 2019 In NYC/NJ & LA

10:46-10:58a ET- Adam Holz-Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com talks The Avengers End Game, Penguins, & The Perfect Date.

11:06-11:29a ET- Dr Michael Brown-Ready for an Eye-Opening Explanation of God’s Plan for His People in the Last Days?  The co-author of “Not Afraid of the Antichrist,” and nationally syndicated radio host explains.

11:32-11:42a ET-Bill McKibben-Humanity Under Attack - The True Dangers of Climate Change.  In his new book, FALTER he shows how the very concept of humanity is under attack.  



